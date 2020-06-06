showtime for Jim Amendments

Yesterday, Utah Senator Mike Lee posted this statement on Twitter, regarding members of the military staying in D.C. to suppress peaceful protest.

Mike Lee @SenMikeLee
Just heard that Mayor Bowser is kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable. 1/2

June 5th 2020

To the layperson, this is political bickering. One party thinks one thing, another party thinks another thing. Yada yada yada. But to a select few, they saw this announcement for what it truly was: a breakout moment for Jim Amendments.

Jim Amendments III, as he is known on Facebook, is a presumably pseudonymous user who posts constantly in support of the Third Amendment of the United States Constitution. That amendment prohibits soldiers from quartering in a private residence without the consent of the property’s owner.

No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

The Third Amendment is far less prominent than the First and Second Amendments, which protect the right to free speech and the right to bear arms, respectively. The rule’s applicability in modern times is something of a running joke. The Onion, 2007: “Third Amendment Rights Group Celebrates Another Successful Year.”

Few people are diehard adherents to the Third, but those that are have found common ground on Facebook’s “Third Amendment Rights Supporters” group. Jim Amendments posts there prolifically. The group has 5,269 members (1,366 of which have joined in just the past week). Jim also has a Twitter account.

soul nate @MNateShyamalan
got added to a meme group called “Third Amendment Rights Supporters.” it has 300 members, but nearly every post is by a user known only as Jim Amendments. he is under constant attack by other posters, who demand his identity and challenge his title. fight on, Jim Amendments.

March 25th 2020

cluwu @trailblur
The response was better than I could have imagined @jimamendments

May 19th 2020

D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser might not be the hotel’s owner, but the scenario described immediately got folks in the Facebook group excited. Sooner than anyone had anticipated, the unrest in cities across the nation – and the assertion by politicians like Tom Cotton that the military should be used to quell protest – has shone a spotlight on the Third Amendment.

Jim Amendments III @jimamendments
How about no Quarter for soldiers, in any house, without the consent of the Owner, in time of peace, nor in time of war, but in a manner prescribed by law, Senator? https://t.co/xstB1s8DD1

Tom Cotton @TomCottonAR

And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters. https://t.co/OnNJmnDrYM

June 1st 2020

Can shitposting about a single sentence ratified in 1791 save the republic? There’s only one way to find out.

Jim Amendments III @jimamendments

June 2nd 2020

