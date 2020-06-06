showtime for Jim Amendments

Yesterday, Utah Senator Mike Lee posted this statement on Twitter, regarding members of the military staying in D.C. to suppress peaceful protest.

To the layperson, this is political bickering. One party thinks one thing, another party thinks another thing. Yada yada yada. But to a select few, they saw this announcement for what it truly was: a breakout moment for Jim Amendments.

Jim Amendments III, as he is known on Facebook, is a presumably pseudonymous user who posts constantly in support of the Third Amendment of the United States Constitution. That amendment prohibits soldiers from quartering in a private residence without the consent of the property’s owner.

No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

The Third Amendment is far less prominent than the First and Second Amendments, which protect the right to free speech and the right to bear arms, respectively. The rule’s applicability in modern times is something of a running joke. The Onion, 2007: “Third Amendment Rights Group Celebrates Another Successful Year.”

Few people are diehard adherents to the Third, but those that are have found common ground on Facebook’s “Third Amendment Rights Supporters” group. Jim Amendments posts there prolifically. The group has 5,269 members (1,366 of which have joined in just the past week). Jim also has a Twitter account.

D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser might not be the hotel’s owner, but the scenario described immediately got folks in the Facebook group excited. Sooner than anyone had anticipated, the unrest in cities across the nation – and the assertion by politicians like Tom Cotton that the military should be used to quell protest – has shone a spotlight on the Third Amendment.

Can shitposting about a single sentence ratified in 1791 save the republic? There’s only one way to find out.

??????????

Kitchen dresser????

The BNet “Good Handle Award” celebrates achievement in having a really good username.

This week’s recipient: Ben Affleck (for his Finsta handle, @positiveattitudehunting)

Congratulations to Benjamin!!!

Elsewhere…

Something to think about