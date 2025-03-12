Well, after a torturous 5+ months, the new BNet PDF is here. I’ve received hundreds of emails, every day, asking where it is, and I can now say that it is here in your inbox.

I hope you enjoy it.

Bnet 24q4 2.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This belatedly concludes the BNet 2024 experiment of a quarterly zine. It might not have been what I initially envisioned, but you cannot say I delivered four quarterly zines (on a less-than-quarterly basis).

Maybe we’ll be back soon. Maybe not. I love to keep ‘em guessing.

Another self-promotional thing I’d like to announce: I am open to freelance editorial work, in its many forms.

This is 98% because I like writing and editing, and want to do it more — and 2% because have you seen what weddings cost now?

If you have not been following my work for the decade-plus that I’ve been putting it out, you should, first and foremost, stop and ask yourself why that is. Maybe reflect on what you could have done differently. I’m enough of a thought leader that The New York Times recently sought me out for input on why Elon Musk is really lame.

But in case you are unfamiliar, I have written for many publications including The New York Times, nymag, Defector, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Vice, GQ, and Logic magazine. Blogs, Q&As, reported features, profiles, multimedia packages — the whole spectrum. I would generally describe my work as “the stupidest ideas executed at the highest level.”

Here are some of the things I’ve covered.

I am available to write or edit on all of these topics and more. I like writing about most things in the pop culture sphere, even without a computer angle. Except for music — who am I kidding; I can’t write about that.

I also have a wealth of experience copywriting/editing and ghostwriting. Press releases, marketing blogs, etc. Are you a corporate VP who is somehow too lazy to write your own stuff, but not lazy enough to ask ChatGPT? Maybe I can help! I would love to get paid to write a book with someone else’s name on it that’s called something like The Friend-Foe Paradigm: How Engaging Your Enemies Can Unlock Value And Drive Impact. I am not joking.

The only deadlines I don’t meet are self-imposed. My copy is clean and comes in on time. My rates are modest because I do not like myself. If any of this interests you or even if you have a germ of an idea you’d like to bat around, feel free to reach out at brian[at]feldmanbrian.com.