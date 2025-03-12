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two articles
briefly
Sep 16
•
Brian Feldman
4
March 2025
yeah, another BNet zine
the last one, in fact
Mar 12, 2025
•
Brian Feldman
13
1
October 2024
BNet zine - Special Issue
Now is the time to speak up.
Oct 4, 2024
•
Brian Feldman
20
1
July 2024
BNet zine #2
here it is!
Jul 12, 2024
•
Brian Feldman
5
1
March 2024
BNet zine #1
another pivot
Mar 31, 2024
•
Brian Feldman
9
2
2
January 2024
Gamers Discover Concept of Parody
this says a lot about our society
Jan 22, 2024
•
Brian Feldman
26
what happened in 2023
here are the things
Jan 1, 2024
•
Brian Feldman
36
4
1
December 2023
BNet Holiday 2024 Best Gifts, Presents To Buy or Purchase - Christmas Black Friday Favorite Deals
In need of a last-minute gift? Our experts have tons of options for the special people in your life.
Dec 5, 2023
•
Brian Feldman
31
4
October 2023
can you really put a price on Thief Simulator?
virtual thieving sicko Ashley Feinberg explains a game with a puzzling sales strategy
Oct 6, 2023
•
Brian Feldman
12
1
August 2023
i don't think it's that complicated?
you just gotta think for, like, two or three seconds
Aug 4, 2023
•
Brian Feldman
July 2023
eternal woodstock
pretending to moving on to avoid the fact that you have to actually move on
Jul 7, 2023
•
Brian Feldman
1
2
June 2023
posting is charity
Local Reddit Hater Compliments Reddit
Jun 13, 2023
•
Brian Feldman
1
1
© 2026 Brian Feldman
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